Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 423,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 70,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 49,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 280,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

BMY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.78. 2,693,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,951. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $81.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

