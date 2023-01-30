Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.33. The company had a trading volume of 584,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,228. The company has a market cap of $174.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.53 and a 200 day moving average of $282.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

