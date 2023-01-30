Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.