Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 636 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.07. 2,106,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,076. The stock has a market cap of $332.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.