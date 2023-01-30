Morgan Stanley Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $33.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -157.87 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.