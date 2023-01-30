M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Trimmed by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.20. 134,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

