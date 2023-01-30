MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $274.02 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00933283 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $338.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

