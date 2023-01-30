Must Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares during the quarter. ONE Group Hospitality makes up approximately 2.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. 4,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,128. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STKS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal purchased 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

