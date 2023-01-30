Must Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,072 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. CarParts.com makes up about 0.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,287,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,650 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 378,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarParts.com Stock Performance

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes bought 24,600 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $378.10 million, a PE ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. CarParts.com had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $164.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.