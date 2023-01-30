My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $928,337.92 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $928,337.92 and approximately $767,032.29 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.28 or 0.01342593 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007241 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015137 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.01643883 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

