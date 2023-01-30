Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $13.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 120.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

