Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.02.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

