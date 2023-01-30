Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Up 17.7% in January

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,475 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

