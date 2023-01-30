National Bank Financial Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$5.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RLLMF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Real Matters Stock Up 10.1 %

RLLMF stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Real Matters has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

