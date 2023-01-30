National Bank Financial Raises BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target to C$4.00

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTBIF remained flat at $2.90 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

