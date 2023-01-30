National Bank Financial Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$53.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

