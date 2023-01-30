National Bankshares Raises Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$11.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.73.

TSE:NXR.UN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.59. 96,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,791. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$712.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.80.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

