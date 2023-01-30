National Bankshares Reiterates C$6.25 Price Target for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX)

National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price objective on Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,990.80. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at C$498,762.20. Also, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,990.80. Insiders have sold 34,653 shares of company stock worth $192,012 over the last ninety days.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

