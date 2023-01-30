National Bankshares Reiterates C$6.25 Price Target for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX)

National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price objective on Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.47.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Insider Activity
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.