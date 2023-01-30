National Bankshares Trims Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Target Price to C$13.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.09.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TCN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.37. The company had a trading volume of 388,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$21.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,344.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
