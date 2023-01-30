National Bankshares Trims Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Target Price to C$13.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.09.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.37. The company had a trading volume of 388,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$21.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$222.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,344.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

