Neblio Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.63 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and $3.16 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00007200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,770,097 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

