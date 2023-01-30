NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.18. 37,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,536. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $188.20.

