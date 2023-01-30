NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,987 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

