NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,113,452 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,000. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 3.3% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 1,766,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,215,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

