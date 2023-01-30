NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $263.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

