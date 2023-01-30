NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after acquiring an additional 370,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 331,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274,280 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,760.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 142,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 140,034 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,347. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

