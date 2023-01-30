NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.76. 103,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

