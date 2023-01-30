NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,916 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 1.8% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

XME stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.79. 169,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,626. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $66.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

