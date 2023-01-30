NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

