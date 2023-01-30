Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 819,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.63. 70,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,611 shares of company stock worth $14,771,317. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

