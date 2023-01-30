New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Increases Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,474 shares during the period. Baozun accounts for approximately 4.1% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Baozun worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baozun by 1,700.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 150,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Baozun Trading Down 4.7 %

BZUN traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,969. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

(Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading

