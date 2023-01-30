New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Purchases New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. NetEase comprises approximately 1.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,989,000 after acquiring an additional 216,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,872 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

NTES stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.61. 263,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

