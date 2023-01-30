Newfoundland Capital Management Invests $43,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. CEMEX makes up about 0.0% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.26. 1,203,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,341. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

