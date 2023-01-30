Newfoundland Capital Management Invests $43,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. CEMEX makes up about 0.0% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.26. 1,203,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,341. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
