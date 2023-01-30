Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

