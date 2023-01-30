Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,486 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of Newmont worth $72,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,182,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 974,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,545. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.