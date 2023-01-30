NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $87.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.98. 295,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

