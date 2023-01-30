Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.66.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

NXR.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,531. The company has a market cap of C$714.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.80.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

