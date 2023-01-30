Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Price Performance

NCRBF stock remained flat at $30.28 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Nippon Carbon has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

