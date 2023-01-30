Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,673,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 2,300,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,739.0 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NISTF traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

