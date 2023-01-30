North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 231,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $421.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. UBS Group AG grew its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

