Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.