Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.61. 3,405,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,935,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Novavax Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 3,348.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

