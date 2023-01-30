Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

NUE stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.