NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NuLegacy Gold Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NULGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,211. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

