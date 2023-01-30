Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,526. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

