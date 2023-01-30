NXM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81,921.73 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $323.38 million and $81,921.73 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $49.04 or 0.00215858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00047148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,719.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.4308452 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $85,863.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

