NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $340.95 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $51.71 or 0.00217555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $340.95 million and approximately $86,305.14 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,766.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

