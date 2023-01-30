O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 655,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

