Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.37) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,115.71.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.