Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,402 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 369,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,082. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

