Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Volta were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the second quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the second quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTA. Raymond James cut shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

VLTA stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 838,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Volta Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Volta had a negative net margin of 496.15% and a negative return on equity of 110.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Research analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

